Sensex (0.77%)
67501.09 + 512.65
Nifty (0.70%)
20273.20 + 140.05
Nifty Midcap (1.15%)
43402.40 + 493.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.82%)
6592.85 + 53.35
Nifty Bank (0.93%)
44894.05 + 412.30
Heatmap

VST Tractors November sales: Total sales drop 19%, tractor sales down 46%

The company registered a rise in its YTD sales data until November 2023, which stood at 22,875 units, 6.9% more when compared to 21,393 units sold during the same period last year

VST_Tractors

VST_Tractors

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 1:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

VST Tillers, engaged in the manufacturing of farm equipment, reported a 19.13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in its sales for November 2023. The company reported an 11.9 per cent Y-o-Y drop in the sales of power tillers for November 2023. The company sold 1,801 units of power tillers in November 2023, compared to 2045 units sold in November 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing with the BSE.

However, the company registered a rise in its year-to-date sales data until November 2023, which stood at 22,875 units, 6.9 per cent more when compared to 21,393 units sold during the same period last year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company also makes tractors and sold 295 of them in November 2023, which was 46 per cent less than the 547 units sold in November 2022. For tractors, the year-to-date sales were also down by 20.20 per cent, at 3,508 units, compared to 4,396 units sold in the last financial year.

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. was established in 1967 by the VST Group of companies, according to information available on VST's official website. The company has a joint venture agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) & Mitsubishi Shoji Kaisha, Japan. VST Tillers Tractors Ltd was incorporated in August 1968.

Also Read

VST Tillers soars 14% on pact with US firm to develop electric power tiller

M&M reports highest-ever SUV, commercial vehicle monthly sales in October

Mahindra launches 7 lightweight 4WD OJA tractors, beginning at Rs 5.64 lakh

Swaraj unveils new range of tractors in 40-50 horsepower category

Erratic monsoon may halt tractor stocks' rally in near-term: Analysts

M&M November sales: Total sales up 21% to 70,576 units, SUV sales shine

Bajaj Auto November sales: Total vehicle sales up 31%, exports struggle

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales up by 51% at 17,818 units in November

GM says strike cost $1.1 bn but it can absorb rising labour costs

Huawei's new smart car firm valued up to $35 bn amid advanced stake talks

Topics : VST Tillers Tractors VST Industries VST Tillers Tractors sales tractor industry BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon