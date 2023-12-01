VST Tractors November sales: Total sales drop 19%, tractor sales down 46%

VST Tillers, engaged in the manufacturing of farm equipment, reported a 19.13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in its sales for November 2023. The company reported an 11.9 per cent Y-o-Y drop in the sales of power tillers for November 2023. The company sold 1,801 units of power tillers in November 2023, compared to 2045 units sold in November 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing with the BSE.

However, the company registered a rise in its year-to-date sales data until November 2023, which stood at 22,875 units, 6.9 per cent more when compared to 21,393 units sold during the same period last year.

The company also makes tractors and sold 295 of them in November 2023, which was 46 per cent less than the 547 units sold in November 2022. For tractors, the year-to-date sales were also down by 20.20 per cent, at 3,508 units, compared to 4,396 units sold in the last financial year.

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. was established in 1967 by the VST Group of companies, according to information available on VST's official website. The company has a joint venture agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) & Mitsubishi Shoji Kaisha, Japan. VST Tillers Tractors Ltd was incorporated in August 1968.