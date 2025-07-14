Dismay, unease among Air India pilots after preliminary crash report

Air India pilots are “deeply disturbed” and “demoralised” by what they claim is an ambiguous preliminary report that hints at pilot error while failing to account for known technical concerns, following last month’s fatal crash of flight AI171 near Ahmedabad.

Speaking to Business Standard, pilots criticised the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB) preliminary findings —

released on Saturday — for using vague language and omitting key technical details.

The report stated that both engine fuel control switches on the Boeing 787-8 “transitioned” from “RUN” to “CUTOFF” just three seconds after takeoff on June 12, resulting in a sudden dual-engine power loss.