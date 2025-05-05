Foreign carriers avoid Pakistan airspace while operating India flights

Major foreign airlines such as Lufthansa, Swiss, Emirates, American Airlines, Air France, and British Airways have stopped using Pakistan's airspace while operating their flights to and from India.

Pakistan had on 24 April announced the closure of its airspace to Indian carriers, two days after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K’s) Pahalgam killed 26 people, most of them tourists. India, in response, shut its airspace for Pakistan's airlines from 1 May onwards.

Foreign carriers can still use both countries' airspace. However, Lufthansa’s Delhi–Frankfurt flight and Swiss International Air Lines’ Delhi–Zurich flight stopped using Pakistani airspace from 1 May,