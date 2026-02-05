India's private skies under scrutiny as charter flights get busier

Since 2014, there have been 90 accidents, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Non-scheduled aircraft accounted for the largest share during the 2014–20 period, comprising 39.3 per cent of the 56 accidents, while training institutes accounted for 28.6 per cent and scheduled operators for 23.2 per cent. Between 2021 and 2024, they held the second-largest share at 32.3 per cent of 34 accidents, with an “accident” defined by the regulator as an occurrence involving death, serious injury, major aircraft damage, or a missing aircraft.

DGCA records show that there are currently 445 of these aircraft in service in India. Of these, 214 are fixed-wing, 220 are rotary-wing, and 11 are hot air balloons. Fixed-wing operators offer business jets and small passenger or cargo aircraft, while rotary-wing operators are authorised to operate helicopters. Of the total fleet, three are dedicated to cargo operations and 24 are used for aerial work, such as land surveys.

Meanwhile, the number of operators, currently 133, is seven more than in 2015. The total number of aircraft and helicopters has, however, increased by 41. In 2022, the number of operators had fallen to 91.

These aircraft fly under the Non-Scheduled Operator’s Permit under Sub-rule (2) of Rule 134A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, which stipulates that no air transport service – other than a scheduled service – may be undertaken without a central government permit.

The Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, in its August 2025 report titled “Overall Review of Safety in the Civil Aviation Sector”, had noted that aircraft induction in India is outpacing airport development, creating capacity mismatches at major hubs — a concern that becomes more salient given the recent growth in non-scheduled aircraft.

The committee also highlighted helicopter operations, which form a significant part of the non-scheduled segment, highlighting that recent accidents have exposed regulatory gaps where high-risk operations are managed by state-level agencies with limited central oversight. It also pointed to the absence of mandatory terrain-specific training for pilots operating in mountainous regions.

The training

Both scheduled airlines and non-scheduled operators must meet the same basic pilot licensing rules set by the DGCA, including minimum flight hours, type ratings, and periodic checks. Beyond these minimums, every aircraft type also requires a DGCA-approved training programme. If a non-scheduled operator brings a new aircraft type into India, it has to design a fresh training plan and get it approved before flying.

Both scheduled airlines and non-scheduled operators use simulators for initial and recurrent training, but the way the training is delivered differs. Scheduled airlines run comprehensive in-house training programmes with dedicated simulators and structured, recurring schedules, reflecting the predictable nature of their regular flights. Non-scheduled operators, on the other hand, can outsource training to manufacturers, other airlines, or DGCA-approved facilities, giving them more flexibility to adapt training to the kinds of flights they actually operate.

This flexibility is necessary because non-scheduled operators, specifically helicopters, often fly to remote, challenging or unusual locations — such as mountainous regions, offshore platforms, or small helipads — which requires pilots to handle a wider variety of situations than those encountered by most scheduled airline pilots.

Who flies, and why

Non-scheduled services include chartered passenger and cargo flights, emergency medical evacuations, and aerial work. For decades, such services have primarily catered to the wealthy, offering flexible, private and premium air travel. But now, the profile of people using the service has expanded.

Deepti Kiran, an assistant professor at the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India, and researcher Itisha Sharma, who have written research papers on preferences among customers of non-scheduled operators in the Journal of Statistics and Management Systems, found that nearly 50 per cent of those surveyed were “one-time fliers”, who used the service largely for religious tourism. Niche offerings, such as short-duration helicopter city rides, they found, are also driving demand now.

Among the fliers are those employed with firms, businesspersons or traders, and NRIs (non-resident Indians), in that order, they told Business Standard. Employees prioritised timing and ease of access, while entrepreneurs often placed greater emphasis on brand-centric factors such as the type of aircraft and the manufacturer. Among NRIs, flexibility within charter services — allowing travel to multiple locations within the country in a comfortable manner — was the key consideration. Sharma also found that non-scheduled operators were used primarily for leisure, followed by medical travel and business purposes.

Flight operations remain highly concentrated among a small number of players. Of the 82 domestic non-scheduled fixed-wing operators, the top 15 accounted for nearly 64 per cent of all domestic flights in 2024-25, for when data is last available. In domestic operations, VSR Ventures led with 11.3 per cent of flights, followed by AR Airways (7.2 per cent) and Ventura Air Connect (6.9 per cent).

In international fixed-wing operations, the top three were Reliance Commercial (22.8 per cent), Pradhaan Air Express (16 per cent), and Empire Aircraft (10.7 per cent). Among the 82 international non-scheduled fixed-wing operators, the top 15 accounted for almost 94 per cent of all flights.

Of the 54 non-scheduled rotary-wing operators, the top three accounted for 71 per cent of the total flights. Global Vectra Helicorp led (42 per cent), followed by Himalayan Heli Services (19.1 per cent) and Pawan Hans Ltd (9.9 per cent).