Saturday, December 13, 2025 | 07:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IndiGo estimates over ₹500 crore payout after mass flight cancellations

IndiGo estimates over ₹500 crore payout after mass flight cancellations

The budget airline said in a post on X it was in the process of identifying flights where customers were severely impacted and stranded at airports on December 3, 4 and 5

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo faced criticism for failing to plan for the new rest periods and duty rules, leaving planes grounded and disrupting travel plans (Photo:PTI)

Reuters Dec 12
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's IndiGo on Friday estimated a payout of more than 5 billion rupees ($55.19 million) in total to customers impacted by the carrier's mass cancellations last week.

The airline had scrapped around 4,500 flights last week because of poor pilot roster planning, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded, following which it was directed by the civil aviation regulator to cut 10% of its domestic winter schedule.

The budget airline said in a post on X it was in the process of identifying flights where customers were severely impacted and stranded at airports on December 3, 4 and 5.

IndiGo will compensate customers whose flights were "cancelled within 24 hours of departure time and/or to customers severely stranded at certain airports," it added.

 

IndiGo faced criticism for failing to plan for the new rest periods and duty rules, leaving planes grounded and disrupting travel plans.

The Indian carrier had on Wednesday cut its capacity and passenger unit revenue forecast for the third quarter in response to a reduction in its winter schedule.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo crisis: Flight cuts likely to disrupt December hotel bookingspremium

K Ram Mohan Naidu, Ram Mohan

Naidu instructs DGCA, AAI on winter readiness amid peak travel rush

indigo airlines, indigo

DGCA suspends 4 flight inspectors after IndiGo flight disruptions

IndiGo

IndiGo to offer ₹10,000 travel vouchers to impacted December 3-5 flyers

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo crisis: Parliamentary panel may summon DGCA, MoCA officials

Topics : IndiGo IndiGo Airlines flights cancelled flight delay Civil Aviation DGCA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOOTT This WeekDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon