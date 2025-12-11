Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Impacted passengers from December 3-5 to get ₹10k vouchers: IndiGo

Impacted passengers from December 3-5 to get ₹10k vouchers: IndiGo

The airline said these vouchers - which can be used to book any IndiGo flights during the next 12 months

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

IndiGo on Thursday said it will offer travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to passengers who were travelling between December 3 and December 5 and were stranded for several hours at certain airports due to its operational disruption.
 
The airline said these vouchers — which can be used to book any IndiGo flights during the next 12 months — are over and above the compensation mandated under the rules of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). 
Under the DGCA rules, IndiGo must pay Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 to passengers whose flights were cancelled less than 24 hours before the scheduled departure, with the amount varying by the duration of the flight. 
 
Between December 1 and December 9, the airline cancelled over 4,200 flights. The crisis was triggered by the airline’s inability to manage its pilot duty roster after the DGCA fully implemented new, stricter rest and duty regulations on November 1, which increased weekly rest requirements and reduced the hours pilots can fly at night.
 
The airline said it has "stabilised" its flight schedule since Tuesday, reporting no same-day cancellations for the past three days apart from "negligible" cancellations caused by weather, technical issues or other external and uncontrollable factors.

The airline stated it was expecting more than 1,950 flights on Thursday. The carrier had operated 1,900-plus flights on Wednesday and over 1,800 services on Tuesday.
 
The carrier said that its on-time performance (OTP) has been restored to "top-tier industry standards".
 
"IndiGo regrettably acknowledges that part of our customers travelling on 3/4/5 December were stranded for many hours at certain airports and a number of them were severely impacted due to congestion. We will offer travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to such severely impacted customers. These travel vouchers can be used for any future IndiGo journey for the next 12 months," the airline mentioned.
 
"This compensation is in addition to the commitment under the existing government guidelines, as per which IndiGo will provide compensation of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 depending on the block time of the flight, to those customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure time," it added.
 
Before the crisis, the airline operated a total of 2,300 flights per day — about 2,000 domestic and about 300 international. The DGCA had on Tuesday asked the airline to cut its flight schedule till March by 10 per cent.
 
A senior IndiGo executive told Business Standard that all cancellations, due to the aforementioned cut in flight schedule till March, were either refunded or re-accommodated on other flights of the airline. This truncated schedule has been communicated to all the airports in India and they will start showing it on their display boards within terminals soon, the executive added.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

