Navi Mumbai airport clocks 100K passengers as operations scale up

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) recorded a total footfall of more than 1 lakh passengers in less than one month of commercially launching operations and becoming the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Between December 25 and January 12, the airport handled a total of 1,09,917 passengers.

This included 55,934 arriving and 53,983 departing passengers. NMIA said January 10 was its busiest day, with a footfall of 7,345 travellers.

For context, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai (CSMIA), one of India’s busiest airports, handled 55.5 million travellers during 2025, with its highest-ever single-day throughput of 1,75,925 passengers on November 29.

Last year, Jeet Adani, director, Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), said the airport would clock 12 million annual passenger footfall in financial year 2026-27 (FY27), followed by a 20 million capacity.

Meanwhile, NMIA said it managed a total of 734 air traffic movements (ATMs), including 32 general aviation ATMs.

Each arrival or departure is counted as one ATM.

The airport said it handled 22.21 tonnes of cargo during the period. In terms of connectivity, Delhi, Goa and Bengaluru emerged as the top sectors.

“With modern infrastructure, streamlined processes, and a focus on operational efficiency, NMIA continues to scale up services in a calibrated manner while maintaining high standards of safety, service quality, and passenger experience,” the airport said in a statement.

NMIA is being developed by Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL), a joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), which holds a 74 per cent stake, and CIDCO, the Maharashtra government’s development body, which owns the remaining 26 per cent.

AAHL also owns Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which operates the existing CSMIA.