Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 05:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Navi Mumbai airport clocks 100K passengers as operations scale up

Navi Mumbai airport clocks 100K passengers as operations scale up

Between December 25 and January 12, the airport handled a total of 1,09,917 passengers

PM Modi to launch Navi Mumbai International Airport on October 8

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) | Photo: X@ANI

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) recorded a total footfall of more than 1 lakh passengers in less than one month of commercially launching operations and becoming the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
 
Between December 25 and January 12, the airport handled a total of 1,09,917 passengers.
 
This included 55,934 arriving and 53,983 departing passengers. NMIA said January 10 was its busiest day, with a footfall of 7,345 travellers.
 
For context, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai (CSMIA), one of India’s busiest airports, handled 55.5 million travellers during 2025, with its highest-ever single-day throughput of 1,75,925 passengers on November 29.
   
Last year, Jeet Adani, director, Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), said the airport would clock 12 million annual passenger footfall in financial year 2026-27 (FY27), followed by a 20 million capacity.

Also Read

NMIAL said it was putting in place a layered strategy of aligning telecom infrastructure pricing with established benchmarks for its passengers

Navi Mumbai airport seeks telecom charges in line with Mumbai airportpremium

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo loses appeal against DGCA penalty order over pilot training lapses

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Akasa Air joins airlines' association IATA after completing mandatory audit

Kelly Ortberg, Boeing CEO

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg sees more work on company turnaround in 2026

Air India

Air India takes delivery of its first line fit Dreamliner in over 8 years

 
Meanwhile, NMIA said it managed a total of 734 air traffic movements (ATMs), including 32 general aviation ATMs.
 
Each arrival or departure is counted as one ATM.
 
The airport said it handled 22.21 tonnes of cargo during the period. In terms of connectivity, Delhi, Goa and Bengaluru emerged as the top sectors.
 
“With modern infrastructure, streamlined processes, and a focus on operational efficiency, NMIA continues to scale up services in a calibrated manner while maintaining high standards of safety, service quality, and passenger experience,” the airport said in a statement.
 
NMIA is being developed by Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL), a joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), which holds a 74 per cent stake, and CIDCO, the Maharashtra government’s development body, which owns the remaining 26 per cent.
 
AAHL also owns Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which operates the existing CSMIA.

More From This Section

Air India

Singapore-bound Air India plane suffers technical issue; returns to Delhi

Air India

Airlines issue advisory for international flyers as Iran shuts airspace

Navi Mumbai Airport (Photo: Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA))

Airlines warn of flight delays as dense fog shrouds north India; ops stable

Noida airport

Noida airport to run on 82.94-acre solar farm, fully electric airside ops

Indigo

IndiGo plane suffers bird strike, safely lands at Varanasi airport

Topics : Navi Mumbai international airport Aviation industry airlines Air passengers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBMC Elections TodayUS Oil PriceIs Drinking Tea After Meal Good?Q3 Result TodayBMC Elections 2026 DetailsTips to Reduce Screen TimeInd vs USA Playing 11US Freezes Visa of 75 CountriesBGMI 4.2 Updates