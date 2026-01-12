Noida airport to run on 82.94-acre solar farm, fully electric airside ops

A solar park spread over 82.94 acres with a capacity of 51,966 megawatt-hours and electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities across 20 per cent of the parking area will anchor the green infrastructure of the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Monday.

According to an official statement, the airport will operate with extensive use of renewable energy and electric mobility, with all vehicles deployed for airside operations to be 100 per cent electric and supported by multiple charging points installed at different locations on the campus.

The state government said the Jewar airport is being developed on a net-zero concept in collaboration with Zurich Airport Group and has already achieved the distinction of becoming India's first IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) Green Campus-certified airport.

According to the statement, the terminal building has been specially designed to ensure minimal consumption of energy, water and resources.

YEIDA Additional Chief Executive Officer Shailendra Kumar Bhatia was quoted in the statement as saying that standard and fast EV charging stations will be provided to encourage clean mobility among passengers and airport users.

The government said two rainwater harvesting ponds are being developed to create sustainable water sources, while an RNG (renewable natural gas) plant has been planned to run airport vehicles, DG sets and other systems on green fuel.

A comprehensive solid waste management system will also be put in place to ensure segregation, recycling and scientific treatment of waste, the statement said.

An environment monitoring plan has been prepared under which air, water, soil, waste and sewage parameters will be monitored on a monthly basis, it added.

According to the statement, the airport will not only strengthen air connectivity but also set new benchmarks in green infrastructure, while generating investment and employment in line with the Yogi Adityanath government's vision of sustainable development.

The airport is being built by the Uttar Pradesh Government in a public private partnership model with the Zurich Airport International AG as its concessionaire. The airport is located in Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, some 75 km off Delhi, in western UP.

The greenfield airport was scheduled to open for commercial operations in September 2024 in its first phase. The airport is yet to begin operations.