Pharma industry rebuts Siddaramaiah's claims on Covid vax, heart attacks

Pharma industry rebuts Siddaramaiah's claims on Covid vax, heart attacks

The Indian pharmaceutical sector strongly rejects Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's claims that sudden deaths in Hassan district could be linked to Covid vaccines

A recent press release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) highlighted findings from two major studies conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and AIIMS, which found no link between Covid-19 vaccination and sudden unexplained d

Anjali Singh
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

The Indian pharmaceutical sector strongly rejects Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s claims that sudden deaths in Hassan district could be linked to Covid vaccines, calling the statements “misinformed” and harmful to public trust.
 
A day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah linked sudden deaths in the Hassan district to potential side effects of Covid-19 vaccines, the Indian pharmaceutical industry and scientific community strongly countered the claims, calling them “misinformed” and “damaging to public trust.”
 
In a post on the social media platform X on July 1, Siddaramaiah stated that more than 20 people had died of heart attacks in Hassan district within a
