Pharma industry rebuts Siddaramaiah's claims on Covid vax, heart attacks

The Indian pharmaceutical sector strongly rejects Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s claims that sudden deaths in Hassan district could be linked to Covid vaccines, calling the statements “misinformed” and harmful to public trust.

A day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah linked sudden deaths in the Hassan district to potential side effects of Covid-19 vaccines, the Indian pharmaceutical industry and scientific community strongly countered the claims, calling them “misinformed” and “damaging to public trust.”

In a post on the social media platform X on July 1, Siddaramaiah stated that more than 20 people had died of heart attacks in Hassan district within a