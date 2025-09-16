Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 08:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SpiceJet to add 8 new Boeing 737 aircraft ahead of winter schedule 2025

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said the induction will help the airline increase frequency on key routes ahead of the festival season

Photo: Pexels

Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Airline major SpiceJet announced on Tuesday that it has signed lease agreements for the induction of another eight Boeing 737 aircraft, further strengthening its fleet ahead of the Winter Schedule 2025.
 
With this, the airline’s planned fleet additions rise to 18 aircraft, reinforcing its commitment to meet the rising demand for air travel during the upcoming festive and winter season, the company said in a statement.
 
The latest announcement comes on the back of two earlier lease agreements covering the induction of 10 Boeing 737 aircraft, scheduled to join the fleet starting October 2025, it added.  Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said the induction will help the airline increase frequency on key routes ahead of the festival season.
   
“These additions reaffirm our commitment to expanding capacity, ensuring seamless connectivity, and offering a superior flying experience to our passengers. With the upcoming festive and winter travel season, these aircraft will allow us to enhance frequencies on key routes and cater to the growing passenger demand,” Maharshi said.

Aviation News SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft Airline

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

