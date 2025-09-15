Monday, September 15, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi Airport's upgraded Terminal 2 to reopen on October 26 with new tech

Delhi Airport's refurbished T2 will resume operations on October 26 with 120 daily flights of Air India and IndiGo, featuring self-baggage drop and India's first autonomous aerobridges

Built four decades ago by the Airports Authority of India, T2 was closed earlier this year after Terminal 1 became fully operational | Photo: Shutterstock

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Delhi Airport’s Terminal 2, shut in April 2025 for a comprehensive upgrade, will reopen on October 26 to coincide with the start of the aviation winter schedule, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) announced on Monday.
 
About 120 daily domestic flights of Air India and IndiGo will shift to the refurbished terminal from the intervening night of October 25–26. The aviation winter schedule runs from the last Sunday of October until the last Saturday of March.

Terminal reimagined for future needs

Built four decades ago by the Airports Authority of India, T2 was closed earlier this year after Terminal 1 became fully operational. DIAL said the upgrade aimed to make T2 “future-ready” to handle surging passenger traffic.
   
“Terminal 2 is not just a facility upgrade—it’s a complete reimagination of the passenger journey,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL. “With technologies like the self-baggage drop and autonomous docking aerobridges, we are empowering travellers, optimising efficiency, and preparing Delhi Airport for the future of aviation.”

New self-baggage drop and autonomous aerobridges

Among the key features is a self-service baggage drop, allowing passengers to scan their boarding pass, tag luggage, and place it directly on the belt, reducing waiting times at check-in counters.

The airport has also introduced six passenger boarding bridges equipped with autonomous docking, a first for India. These bridges, guided by sensors and laser technology, automatically align with the aircraft door once the plane parks. The system cuts turnaround times, improves safety, and ensures smoother boarding, compared with the manual alignment process.

Improved passenger facilities and safety

The refurbished terminal features upgraded air-conditioning and fire-safety systems, a new high-resolution flight information display, redesigned signage for better accessibility, enhanced road connectivity, and overhauled apron areas in use for more than 40 years.
 
India’s busiest airport now has three operational terminals, with a total annual passenger capacity of approximately 109 million.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

