Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Aera to hold airport operators accountable for third-party service quality

Aera to hold airport operators accountable for third-party service quality

Aera draft regulation makes airport operators responsible for overall service quality, including third-party providers, linking tariffs to performance benchmarks

airport, airport infra, aeroplane, flights

Third-party service providers at an airport include ground handlers, caterers, retailers, cargo agents and cab operators.

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Airport operators will be held responsible for maintaining overall service standards, including those delivered by third-party service providers, under new rules being framed by the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (Aera), its chairman S K G Rahate told aviation stakeholders on Wednesday, Business Standard has learnt.
 
Third-party service providers at an airport include ground handlers, caterers, retailers, cargo agents and cab operators.
 
Rahate was speaking at a stakeholder meeting where AERA’s draft regulation, issued on September 2, was discussed. The regulation seeks to link airport service quality with tariffs such as user development fees and aircraft parking charges collected by airport operators from passengers and airlines.
   
The draft sets out 32 objective and 18 subjective performance parameters, covering baggage delivery times, queue lengths, washroom cleanliness and the availability of facilities such as trolleys and wheelchairs. Airports that fail to meet prescribed benchmarks could see a reduction in tariffs, while those that exceed targets may be eligible for incentives. The “carrot and stick” model is intended to ensure accountability as airports are natural monopolies where passengers have limited choices.
 
When some airport operators questioned how they could be held accountable for services delivered by third-party providers, Rahate said: “The fundamental principle is that these performance standards are passenger-centric. The passenger does not care that certain processes are being handled by the airline and other infrastructure is being provided by the airport operator. When you and I are travellers, how do we form an opinion about an airport? We go to the airport, we see the overall service, and then we grade the airport. It is difficult to segregate. So, the airport is the hub and the node, and the other service providers have to fall in line with the standards.”

Also Read

Terminal-1

MIAL drops plan to reduce passenger flight slots, halt cargo operationspremium

Mumbai Airport

'Class divide' in skies: Aera hikes Mumbai airport user development feepremium

Mumbai Airport

AERA unlikely to allow Mumbai international airport's legal cost claimpremium

Delhi airport power outage terminal 3

AERA allows class-based tariff on Delhi airport's international passengerspremium

Mumbai Airport's Terminal 1 to be razed over safety concerns: AERA

Mumbai Airport's Terminal 1 to be razed over safety concerns: AERApremium

 
He added: “For deficiency of the service provider, why does the airport operator have to bear the brunt? Well, here we have adopted the concept that the airport is the hub, and the airport is the primary service provider when it comes to the users, particularly passengers. Then there are other users like airlines and all.”
 
Rahate explained that under the proposed mechanism: “When an airport is the hub, we are giving that responsibility to the airport operator. Of course, in the rebate mechanism, we will decide whether for the deficiencies of other service providers, we may try to provide a provision that the airport can in turn get compensated or be reimbursed by the service provider. We cannot notify different parameters for different service providers. It has to be for the airport as the central hub and the other service providers will have to fall in line.”
 
A representative of the Adani Group — which manages eight airports and has one more under construction — urged Aera to implement the standards in phases.
 
“If these can be phased out for a two to three years’ timeframe. The airport operators are already doing certain checks and balances and surveys. Certain service parameter levels, which are part of the concession agreement, are already being adhered to and are monitored by the airport operator as well as the concession authority. In the first phase, or in the first year, can those parameters be taken care of (measured) by the regulator? After a certain timeframe, the new service parameters can be added. After the third year, more parameters could be added,” the Adani representative said.
 
On this request for phased implementation, the Aera chairman said the group’s comments would be considered while taking the final decision.

More From This Section

air india plane

Air India enters into codeshare partnership with Kazakhstan's Air Astana

flights, planes

GST exemption for flight simulators to help reduce training costs: Govt

IndiGo, Bird Strike

Abu Dhabi-bound IndiGo flight returns to Kochi after mid-air technical snag

Aeroplane

DGCA may allow import of aircraft up to 20 years old for commercial use

Air India Express, Air India, Boeing

AI Express Delhi-Indore flight lands safely after mid-air engine fault

Topics : AERA Airports Aviation industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesSunjay Kapur Assets RowUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon