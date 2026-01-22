Take IndiGo's vacated slots only if adding planes, MoCA tells airlines

IndiGo cancelled 4,290 flights between December 1 and 9 after it fell short of pilots to implement the new flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules, which introduced more humane working hours for crew and came into effect in November. On December 9, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered IndiGo to cut 10 per cent of domestic flights from its schedule for the entire winter season, which ends in late March.

On Thursday, the ministry sent a letter to all Indian carriers and airport operators, informing them that a slot coordination committee has been formed for the “redistribution of slots vacated by IndiGo”. The first meeting of this committee took place on January 13, wherein the process and principles for the redistribution were deliberated upon.

The ministry then listed the conditions that will allow other airlines to apply for the vacated slots.

“Surrendered slots should not remain unutilised where capacity can be added. Preference shall be given to airlines that can demonstrate capacity in the form of additional aircraft, pilots, cabin crew, ground support equipment and maintenance engineers, and not merely a reshuffle of existing flights,” it said.

“Airlines must share operational preparedness, failing which assigned slots will be cancelled and reassigned. Existing routes or sector connectivity shall not be discontinued to utilise vacated slots,” the ministry added.

It then asked airlines to submit their requests and preferences to the airport operators concerned for the slots vacated by IndiGo. Once received, the airport operators will compile all requests and forward them to the slot coordination committee for consideration.