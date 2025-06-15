Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 11:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Travel industry in turbulence amid worsening West Asia situation

Travel industry in turbulence amid worsening West Asia situation

Industry executives said closure of airspaces leading to longer routes and flight times has already led to a 12-15% hike in air fares on some routes

Technology, artificial intelligence, global travel industry
premium

Industry executives said closure of airspaces leading to longer routes and flight times has already led to a hike in air fares on some routes.

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the Iran-Israel conflict escalating, travel planning is becoming more complex as airspace closures over Pakistan, Iran, and Israel are leading to longer flight routes, especially for Europe-bound trave­llers. Schedules could be altered at short notice depending on the Notices to Airmen or NOTAMs issued by the governments of Iran, Israel, Jordan, Syria and Iraq.
 
Industry executives said closure of airspaces leading to longer routes and flight times has already led to a hike in air fares on some routes, which will impact travel demand for West bound flights as airlines will have to take more circuitous routes to avoid
Topics : West Asia Indian travellers Travel tourism sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon