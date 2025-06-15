Travel industry in turbulence amid worsening West Asia situation

With the Iran-Israel conflict escalating, travel planning is becoming more complex as airspace closures over Pakistan, Iran, and Israel are leading to longer flight routes, especially for Europe-bound trave­llers. Schedules could be altered at short notice depending on the Notices to Airmen or NOTAMs issued by the governments of Iran, Israel, Jordan, Syria and Iraq.

Industry executives said closure of airspaces leading to longer routes and flight times has already led to a hike in air fares on some routes, which will impact travel demand for West bound flights as airlines will have to take more circuitous routes to avoid