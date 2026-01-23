Arijit Basu: The veteran SBI banker who will now chair IndusInd Bank
Arijit Basu quits HDB Financial Services and is appointed part-time chairman of IndusInd Bank, replacing Sunil Mehta, who demits office at end of his term
Subrata Panda Mumbai
In a major reshuffle in the financial services space, Arijit Basu — who until Friday was chairman of HDB Financial Services, the non-banking finance arm of HDFC Bank — resigned from his position with immediate effect. Shortly thereafter, IndusInd Bank announced that he has been appointed as its part-time chairman, as the incumbent, Sunil Mehta, decided against seeking a fresh term and will demit office upon completion of his tenure on January 30.