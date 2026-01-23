Arijit Basu: The veteran SBI banker who will now chair IndusInd Bank

In his resignation letter, Basu wrote: “I was approached to consider the position of non-executive director and chairman of a bank in India. Upon careful thought, including the fact that I will be completing my current term in HDB soon, I conveyed my willingness to be considered. The bank has received necessary regulatory approval and is in the process of finalising the appointment. In view of conflict of interest, I need to step down from the board of HDB.”

Basu served as chairman of HDB Financial Services for five years and was a few months away from completing his term.

Basu also serves as an independent director on the boards of Prudential Plc, Peerless Hospitex and Hospital Research Centre, and CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions. He is also a senior adviser to Ares Management Corporation and a member of the advisory board of Razorpay Inc.

A State Bank of India (SBI) veteran, Basu joined SBI in 1983 as a probationary officer and rose to the rank of managing director. He retired from SBI in 2020.

Basu also served SBI Life Insurance Company as its managing director and chief executive officer from August 2014 to March 2018. During his tenure, the company was successfully listed on the stock exchanges in October 2017.

Basu held several key assignments in SBI, including chief general manager of the Delhi Circle and regional head and chief executive officer of Japan operations in Tokyo. Additionally, he worked in various verticals of the bank, including corporate banking, international banking, retail banking and human resources, and was also part of the business process re-engineering (BPR) initiative undertaken by the bank.

Basu holds a master’s degree in arts from the University of Delhi and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.

Mehta has been chairman of IndusInd Bank since January 2023 and led the bank during its crisis last year when accounting discrepancies came to light, triggering the resignation of senior leadership, including the former chief executive officer and deputy chief executive officer. The bank subsequently appointed Rajiv Anand as managing director and chief executive officer in August last year.

“The board and the management place on record their deepest appreciation for the valuable contributions made by Sunil Mehta. The board and the management are most grateful for his steadfast leadership and unwavering support in steering the bank through challenging times,” IndusInd Bank said.