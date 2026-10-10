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Home / Industry / Banking / Axis AMC forays into SIFs; Anand Rathi Wealth net profit falls 10.4%

Axis AMC forays into SIFs; Anand Rathi Wealth net profit falls 10.4%

The asset manager has appointed former Avendus Capital executive Nandik Mallik to lead its specialised investment fund business

Axis Bank

| Image: Bloomberg

Our Bureau New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2026 | 12:04 AM IST

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Axis AMC on Friday announced its foray into the specialised investment fund (SIF) space under the name ‘Accelerate SIF’. Nandik Mallik, who previously was the CIO, Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies LLP, will spearhead the division, the AMC said. The asset manager plans to launch products in the equity and hybrid segments. “With ‘Accelerate SIF’, our objective is to bring together our investment expertise, dedicated capabilities and disciplined approach to product development to create  solutions for investors,” said B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis AMC.
 

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Topics : Axis AMC Investments Equity funds

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First Published: Oct 10 2026 | 12:03 AM IST