Axis AMC forays into SIFs; Anand Rathi Wealth net profit falls 10.4%

Axis AMC on Friday announced its foray into the specialised investment fund (SIF) space under the name ‘Accelerate SIF’. Nandik Mallik, who previously was the CIO, Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies LLP, will spearhead the division, the AMC said. The asset manager plans to launch products in the equity and hybrid segments. “With ‘Accelerate SIF’, our objective is to bring together our investment expertise, dedicated capabilities and disciplined approach to product development to create solutions for investors,” said B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis AMC.