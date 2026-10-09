HDFC Bank's WTD expansion may set succession template for large banks

In a filing to the exchanges on September 12, HDFC Bank laid out the reasoning behind the appointment: “… in order to have sharper synergy and oversight, including on the subsidiaries of the bank as well as to have larger pipeline for succession planning”.

This builds on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) October 2023 stipulation that private banks must have at least two WTDs, including the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO).

“Getting the right talent for the right job is always a challenge. In that context, the idea of creating a pool of WTDs for regulated entities (REs) is welcome,” said Rajesh Narain Gupta, founder and chairman, SNG & Partners (Advocates & Solicitors).

He added that such a move would allow business executives to gain exposure to the challenges and opportunities surrounding strategy, governance, regulatory matters, legal issues, audit and compliance at the board level.

“This gives a 360-degree perspective of running the organisation. Such a perspective can add significant value to the business leader and CEO in making,” he said.

Succession planning comes into focus Of late, succession planning in banks has become a matter of concern following a series of sudden exits from corner offices.

At HDFC Bank, wholesale changes at the top followed the resignation of MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan.

Deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha, who had been touted as a successor, faced constraints arising from the RBI's 15-year tenure cap for WTDs, or the age limit of 70 years, whichever is earlier, for MDs and CEOs of private banks. Bharucha was appointed a WTD in 2013.

Similarly, V S Rangan's term as executive director (ED) was due to end in November 2026, even as a successor to Bhavesh Zaveri, who retired as ED in April this year, remained undecided.

Separately, nomination and remuneration committee members Sandeep Parekh and D Ranganathan were also nearing their term limits in January 2027.

Ultimately, Anup Bagchi was appointed MD and CEO of HDFC Bank. Rangan is now a WTD, along with Jimmy Tata.

Earlier, the industry had witnessed the sudden exits of Sumant Kathpalia from IndusInd Bank, under a cloud, and Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma from Karnataka Bank.

Against this backdrop, the WTD route is being tapped to strengthen leadership pipelines.

“Operating as a D-SIB and its vast post-merger balance sheet, HDFC Bank may want to revisit their executive architecture,” said Nitin Potdar, a senior corporate lawyer and founder of his eponymous legal chambers.

“Given the RBI's stringent mandate for microscopic governance, elevating multi-vertical risk, IT, and compliance functions, adding fifth WTD seems fully justified.”

Crucially, this expansion offers a strategic advantage.

“It structurally broadens the bank's internal bench of board-level talent, ensuring a robust, cross-functional pool of future MD & CEOs who can navigate strict regulatory tenure caps,” Potdar said.

“The HDFC Bank move highlights a critical regulatory objective. When the RBI prescribed the WTD guidelines for private banks in 2023, it intended to build a deeper institutional bench, not just solve for one-off succession,” said Ravi Duvvuru, member of the RBI's advisory group on regulation, and founder and designated director at Duvvuru & Reddy LLP.

“Broad adoption of WTDs creates a mature executive market where leaders are thoroughly tested in risk, compliance, and governance before taking the helm.”

How many WTDs are enough? However, it remains to be seen how many WTDs would suffice to build a meaningful leadership pipeline.

“While HDFC Bank may merit having five WTDs due to its size and scale, it may not be the case with every other bank,” pointed out R Gurumurthy, who serves on the boards of Axis Capital and Religare and has been head of governance at RBL Bank.

This is because the RBI requires that at least half the directors attending a board meeting should be independent directors (IDs).

Assuming full attendance, HDFC Bank would need at least seven IDs, given that it has two non-executive, non-independent directors — Keki Mistry and Renu Karnad.

There is another facet to HDFC Bank's move. The new WTD will be in charge of the bank's subsidiaries.

This mirrors the structure at the State Bank of India (SBI), which has a dedicated MD overseeing its subsidiaries.

It also reflects how large banks have evolved into financial conglomerates, with business lines spanning mutual funds (MFs), insurance and investment banking.

SBI was among the first to develop such a profile.

Seen in this context, WTDs in private banks could become an industry-wide talent pool, mirroring the public-sector model, where a WTD from one institution can move to lead another.

Could upper-layer NBFCs follow? That leads to another aspect: the RBI's four-tier scale-based regulatory (SBR) framework, introduced to reduce regulatory arbitrage between banks and NBFCs, which was seen as detrimental to orderly growth and systemic stability.

The framework comprises four layers: base, covering NBFCs with assets of Rs 1,000 crore and below; middle, covering NBFCs with assets of Rs 1,000 crore and above; upper, comprising specifically identified NBFCs; and top, which is intended to remain empty unless the RBI considers an NBFC to pose potential systemic risk.

The objective is to enhance transparency and governance without imposing higher-level regulatory requirements on all NBFCs.

Upper-layer NBFCs are also increasingly financial conglomerates. Like larger banks, some have interests in mutual funds, insurance and investment banking.

In March this year, at a Department of Financial Services meeting on NBFCs chaired by Finance Secretary M Nagaraju, “governance reforms to include better leadership rotation” and “clarity on NBFCs as potential banks” were among the agenda items.

Is there a case for upper-layer NBFCs to have more WTDs? “As a good practice, it will be desirable for upper-layer NBFCs to have multiple WTDs. It will give them exposure and increase the bench strength for future elevation. In case making multiple WTD is not possible they could be made permanent invitees to the board,” said Vimal Bhandari, chairman of HDFC Mutual Fund Trustee Company.

Bhandari is also an independent director on the board of Escorts Kubota and has served in a similar capacity at RBL Bank.

“This will give them a perspective of how a board works and sensitise them to leadership expectations; as and when possible, they could be appointed WTD,” he said.

At a time when the leadership pool across regulated entities needs to be widened, such an approach could create bench strength, allowing executives to move across institutions.

Simply put, it could create a talent pool at both the firm and systemic levels.

Gurumurthy also pointed out that, given the increasing tendency to appoint external CEOs, it may be better to view this leadership bench as a potential pipeline for CEOs of other banks as well.

Incidentally, when Jagdishan was chosen to head HDFC Bank, he was not on the board, while Kaizad Bharucha already was.