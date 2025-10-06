Monday, October 06, 2025 | 08:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Bank gross NPAs to stay controlled at 2.3-2.5% by March 2026: CRISIL

Bank gross NPAs to stay controlled at 2.3-2.5% by March 2026: CRISIL

While corporate credit remains stable, CRISIL warns that MSME and unsecured retail segments could see mild stress amid export slowdown and loan seasoning

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

On the retail front, delinquencies in the unsecured segment remain under watch, CRISIL said in a statement. |File Image

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rating agency CRISIL on Monday said that gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks are likely to have bottomed out and are expected to remain in the 2.3–2.5 per cent range by March 31, 2026. Bad loans had reached a historic low of 2.3 per cent as of March 31, 2025.
 
Corporate credit stable; MSMEs and retail under watch
 
The asset quality of corporate credit, the largest segment, is expected to remain stable. However, NPAs in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) segment may inch up, primarily in export-oriented sectors. The impact of loan seasoning following high growth in recent years could be another contributing factor.
   
On the retail front, delinquencies in the unsecured segment remain under watch, CRISIL said in a statement.
 
Schemes and formalisation aiding MSME credit quality

Also Read

Money, finance

Lower CASA ratios, declining FDS raise deposit stability concerns for bank

electricity, power sector

Tariff hikes, lower costs to cut discom losses to ₹8,000-10,000 crore

RBI crisis management, RBI role in 1991 crisis, RBI global financial crisis, RBI taper tantrum 2013, IL&FS crisis RBI response, RBI Covid-19 measures, Indian economy RBI interventions, RBI governor decisions, Indian monetary policy history, RBI finan

US tariffs on Indian goods pose major growth risks: Crisil Intelligence

US visa, H4, H1B

Higher H-1B visa fee to cut IT cos' margins by just 10-20 bps: Crisil

Pharma

Indian pharma sector revenue growth to ease to 7-9% in FY26: Crisil

 
Gross NPAs in the MSME segment — which accounts for 17 per cent of overall bank credit — have declined steadily in recent years to 3.6 per cent at the end of March 2025, from 8.7 per cent as on March 31, 2021.
 
Government schemes such as the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU) and the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) have supported asset quality. However, part of the decline can also be attributed to bank write-offs, the report added.
 
The increasing formalisation of the MSME sector in recent years has improved data availability, helping banks refine their underwriting, credit decisions and monitoring processes. This is reflected in the controlled level of Special Mention Accounts-2 (SMA-2) at 0.8 per cent as of March 31, 2025, compared with around 1.2 per cent as on March 31, 2024.
 
Caution on rapid MSME growth cycles
 
However, the report cautioned that in the past, periods of rapid MSME growth have often led to higher NPAs in the subsequent years.
 

More From This Section

PSBs

Private sector banks see dip in market cap in Jul-Sep: S&P Global

Cheque

Banks move to continuous cheque clearing, funds in hours from October 4

Representative Picture

Indian banks' business correspondent channel set for major overhaulpremium

online payment, QR CODE, ONLINE TRANSACTIONS, UPI (Image: Shutterstock)

UPI races ahead, accounts for 84% of total digital payments in FY25

ATM

Rural centres emerge as new frontier for banks' ATM expansion drivepremium

Topics : Crisil report Bank NPAs Axis Bank NPA MSMEs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Latest News LIVEWhat is Toxic DEGBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon