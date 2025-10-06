Private sector banks see dip in market cap in Jul-Sep: S&P Global

Private sector banks slipped in market capitalisation during the July–September quarter, underperforming their government-owned peers as trade uncertainties dragged market sentiment, said S&P Global Market Intelligence.
As per the analysis, HDFC Bank shed 4.8 per cent in market cap during the third quarter, while ICICI Bank dropped 6.7 per cent. Other private sector lenders, such as Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank, also posted declines in market cap in the third quarter compared to the previous three months, the data showed.
Private sector lenders had posted market cap gains in the April–June quarter, buoyed by rate cuts and high liquidity in the banking system.
Private lenders, with relatively higher exposure to corporate lending, fared worse than their state-owned peers. Government-owned banks have a greater share of retail loans, especially in smaller Indian cities where local factors such as agricultural output and rural demand play a bigger role than external trade.
Trade tariffs weigh on markets and banking stocks
Domestic equity markets faced headwinds as US President Donald Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods. The tariffs on India are among the highest for key trading partners of the US. Exporters have been scrambling for newer markets, while trade negotiators are in touch for a potential US–India deal. India’s exports are likely to take a hit, though the country is expected to remain the world’s fastest-growing major economy for some years.
The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee said that the “growth outlook remains resilient, supported by domestic drivers, despite weak external demand. It is likely to get further support from a favourable monsoon, lower inflation, monetary easing and the salubrious impact of recent GST reforms.”
PSU banks outperform with strong market cap growth
State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest bank by assets, added 10 per cent in market cap in the third quarter. Among its public sector peers, Bank of Baroda gained 3.9 per cent, Punjab National Bank added 2.1 per cent and Canara Bank gained 8.3 per cent.
Meanwhile, Indian Bank posted a 16.7 per cent increase in market cap in the third quarter — the highest among the top 20 Indian lenders ranked by market capitalisation.
IndusInd Bank leads private sector laggards
On the other hand, private sector lender IndusInd Bank was the worst performer in the third quarter, shedding 15.7 per cent of its market cap and slipping one rung to the 14th position. The Mumbai-based lender had disclosed a series of accounting lapses earlier in 2025.
Overall, 12 of the 20 banks lost market capitalisation in the third quarter, compared with only two in the previous three-month period.