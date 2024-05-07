Commercial banks for 1-2% project finance provisioning; RBI proposed 5%

Commercial banks are planning to write to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), seeking a lower provision rate of 1-2 per cent as compared to the 5 per cent proposed in the recent draft norms on project finance. These draft norms propose to increase standard asset provision to 5 per cent, even for existing loans, from 0.4 per cent currently.

Such a significant increase in provisioning requirements could push the financing cost of projects, potentially rendering them unviable, argue bankers and experts.

According to banking industry executives, lenders would suggest a 1 per cent standard asset provision for government or