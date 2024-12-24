Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 06:59 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Credit Card spends fall sharply in November after festive October high

Credit Card spends fall sharply in November after festive October high

Net additions slow as banks turn cautious

Credit Card

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Credit card spends in November dropped 16.1 per cent month-on-month (MoM) to Rs 1.7 trillion, owing to moderation in consumer spending following strong festive season momentum in October, latest data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. Meanwhile, growth in credit card issuances also slowed significantly in November, with the industry adding only 350,000 net credit cards, compared to 1.3 million net additions during the same period last year.
 
Net additions of credit cards started slowing down after the RBI in November last year increased the risk weight for banks on unsecured lending. Following the RBI’s measure, major issuers have calibrated their growth in the segment, resulting in a slowdown in credit card issuances.
   
“Both delinquency and revised risk-weight norms have contributed to the reduction in card issuances. As banks face higher delinquency rates, they become more stringent in issuing credit cards, monitoring approved limits, and focusing on collections. This cautious approach is likely limiting new credit card issuances,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director, BFSI research, CareEdge Ratings.
 
Among major issuers, HDFC Bank—India’s largest credit card issuer—added 187,118 cards; SBI Cards added 231,058 cards; ICICI Bank added 50,767 cards. However, Axis Bank saw its outstanding cards decrease by 39,734 during this period, according to the data.
 
In a report, analysts at InCred Equities observed that the asset quality trend in the credit card industry seems to have weakened, as seen in caution over new card issuances by most players.

Also Read

Credit Card

Top cashback credit cards to maximise savings on utility bill payments

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court removes 30% interest cap on late credit card bill payments

Credit Card

Managing multiple credit cards? Points you should keep in mind

Credit Card

'Credit card delinquencies rise in June even as issuance growth drops'

Credit Card, Shopping

HSBC India launches premium credit card Prive for private banking clients

 
“There are heightened concerns about asset quality stress building with the rise in 90+ days past due (dpd) by 14 basis points quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 1.8 per cent, as per TransUnion CIBIL India. We are witnessing rising defaults by new-to-credit (NTC) customers who are facing difficulty in paying their dues on time, specifically from Tier-II cities and beyond. Consequently, we are observing a higher focus on premium cards by select players,” the analysts said.
 
The outstanding cards in the banking system in November 2024 stood at 107.23 million, up from 96 million in the year-ago period, while spending increased by 4.97 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1.7 trillion from Rs 1.61 trillion. After the monthly drop in credit card spending, industry experts believe that it will gather pace in December amid the year-end sales.
 
“Credit card spends will bounce back organically in December 2024 as insurance, NPS payments, and year-end sales offered by e-commerce players and end-of-season sales on the retail side will fuel the growth,” said Mayank Markanday, head of digital banking, AU Small Finance Bank.
 

More From This Section

HSBC

Business activity between India, UK flourishes in 2024, shows HSBC data

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Banking liquidity deficit hits highest in 6 months on advance tax payments

R Subramaniakumar, CEO RBL Bank, BFSI

RBL Bank re-appoints R Subramaniakumar as MD & CEO for a period of 3 years

CS Setty, SBI Chairman, BFSI

Need active participation of pension, mutual funds in corp bond market: SBI

savings account

113 mn inoperative Jan Dhan accounts hold Rs 14,750 cr as of Nov 20: Govt

Topics : Credit Card Banking sector Credit card industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Market TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentPakistan China J-35 Jet DealUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon