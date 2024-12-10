Business Standard
Home / Industry / Banking / 113 mn inoperative Jan Dhan accounts hold Rs 14,750 cr as of Nov 20: Govt

113 mn inoperative Jan Dhan accounts hold Rs 14,750 cr as of Nov 20: Govt

The percentage of inoperative PMJDY accounts for public sector banks (PSBs) declined from 39.62 per cent in March 2017 to 20.91 per cent in November 2024

savings account

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the inoperative banks have a balance of Rs 14,750 crore. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A total of 54.03 crore accounts have been opened under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), of which 11.30 crore accounts are inoperative, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the inoperative banks have a balance of Rs 14,750 crore as of November 20, 2024.

The percentage of inoperative PMJDY accounts for public sector banks (PSBs) declined from 39.62 per cent in March 2017 to 20.91 per cent in November 2024.

As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, a saving as well as a current account should be treated as inoperative/ dormant, if there are no customer induced transactions in the account for over a period of two years.

 

Banks continuously make concerted efforts to monitor the percentage of operative accounts and the progress is being regularly monitored by the government, Chaudhary said.

Further, banks have been advised to take necessary steps urgently to bring down the number of inoperative accounts and make the process of activation of such accounts smoother and hassle-free, including by enabling seamless updation of KYC through mobile/internet banking, non-home branches, Video Customer Identification Process, etc.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumSBI

SBI focuses on JanDhan, trusts, societies to mobilise incremental deposits

PremiumThe year 2024 marks the tenth year of the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), the national mission for financial inclusion to ensure access to financial services, namely, a basic savings & deposit account, remittance, credit, insurance, and pensi

10 years of Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana: Stepping aside and looking back

Fitch Ratings, Fitch

Asset quality pressures intensifying in India, emerging markets: Fitch

PKL 2024 live score updates

PKL 2024 live score updates: Gujarat vs Jaipur at 8 PM; Bengal to take on Bengaluru at 9 PM

WazirX

WazirX parent seeks court approval for creditors' meeting, recovery scheme

Topics : Jan Dhan accounts Jan Dhan Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon