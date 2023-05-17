close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt expects Reserve Bank surplus to easily surpass Budget targets

Arora pegged the government's budgeted expectation just from the RBI dividend at Rs 38,000-40,000 crore for FY24, which is set to be easily crossed now

Arup Roychoudhury New Delhi
RBI
Premium

RBI

3 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 9:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre expects a windfall surplus transferable from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the current fiscal year (2023-24, or FY24), Business Standard has learnt.
Sources said any dividend from the RBI, to be decided at the central bank’s board meeting on Friday and likely to be transferred this month itself, to be comfortably above the FY24 Budget Estimates (BE) for dividends from the RBI, state-owned banks, and financial institutions combined, of Rs 48,000 crore.
“We are very comfortable with what we expect the RBI to announce as surplus. It will be well above BE,” said a senior government official. The official declined to hazard a guess as to what that amount could be.
Or

Also Read

Emkay Global zooms 20% on Sebi's in-principle nod to enter MF business

Emkay Global gets in-principal approval for MF foray, stock jumps 20%

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

Global Surfaces makes stellar debut; zooms 23% over issue price

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

Banks seek one more year to prepare for ECL reporting on stressed assets

Doors not shut for funding airlines; strong players creditworthy: BoB CEO

Bank of Baroda makes Rs 500 crore provision for Go First exposure

Bank of Baroda Q4 net profit up 168% at Rs 4,775 cr on healthy NII

Govt panel may draft list of small public sector banks for privatisation

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Centre Emkay Global

First Published: May 17 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Govt plans to increase outlay for e-2-wheelers under FAME II scheme

electric scooters
3 min read

TeamLease Services Q4 net profit dips by 22.92% to Rs 24.37 crore

Q4 results: Early birds disappoint; combined net of 104 firms down 0.5%
1 min read

Ex-Jet Airways executive Sanjiv Kapoor joins airline service Saudia Group

flights, airlines, aircraft, passengers, flying, air travel
2 min read

NCPCR member lauds HP govt's Sukhashraya scheme protecting orphan's rights

Winds of change, waves of progress
1 min read
Premium

AI cannot replace human knowledge: Metropolis Healthcare Promoter & MD

Metropolis promoter and MD Ameera Shah
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

SBI Funds Management gets RBI's nod to acquire 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank

The strategy to rapidly expand branch networks comes at a time when all other banks are going digital
2 min read

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Future Retail
2 min read

Sensex ends 372 pts lower, trims losses in late deals; Smallcaps outperform

markets
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

These 3 PSU stocks can soar 20% as Nifty PSE index hits new all-time high

markets
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon