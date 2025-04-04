HDFC Bank gains Rs 1.5 trn in deposits, CD ratio drops to 97% in Q4

HDFC Bank, the country's largest lender, has gained ₹1.5 trillion in deposits in the quarter ending March 2025 (Q4FY25), marking the highest gain in any quarter during FY25.

In Q3, the bank gained ₹63,500 crore in deposits, while in Q2, the gain was ₹1.2 trillion.

According to the Q4FY25 pre-earnings update of the bank, its period end deposits grew to 27.14 trillion, up 14.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and around 6 per cent sequentially.

During the same period, its period-end advances under management grew 7.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.3 per cent sequentially to ₹27.73 trillion.

As a result, HDFC