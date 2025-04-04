Friday, April 04, 2025 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDFC Bank gains Rs 1.5 trn in deposits, CD ratio drops to 97% in Q4

As a result, HDFC Bank's credit-deposit (CD) ratio declined to 97 per cent at the end of March 2025, a drop of 800 basis points (bps) since March 2024

HDFC Bank’s shares jumped 1.30 per cent on Friday to close at Rs 1,817 on the BSE, following the Q4 business update. | Image credits: Bloomberg

Subrata Panda Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

HDFC Bank, the country's largest lender, has gained ₹1.5 trillion in deposits in the quarter ending March 2025 (Q4FY25), marking the highest gain in any quarter during FY25.
 
In Q3, the bank gained ₹63,500 crore in deposits, while in Q2, the gain was ₹1.2 trillion.
 
According to the Q4FY25 pre-earnings update of the bank, its period end deposits grew to 27.14 trillion, up 14.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and around 6 per cent sequentially.
 
During the same period, its period-end advances under management grew 7.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.3 per cent sequentially to ₹27.73 trillion.
 
