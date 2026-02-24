IDFC First Bank pays ₹583 crore to Haryana govt amid fraud probe

IDFC First Bank on Tuesday said that it has paid the entire principal and interest amounting to Rs 583 crore to the relevant departments of the Haryana government, and is working with the state authorities and law-enforcement agencies to pursue action against the perpetrators of the fraud and recover the dues. “…even though the investigation in the matter is ongoing, we have paid out 100 per cent of the principal and interest to the relevant departments of Haryana government as claimed, which works out to a net amount of Rs 583 crore,” the bank said in an exchange filing, adding that it remains committed to working together with the relevant Haryana government departments and the law-enforcement agencies to pursue actions against the perpetrators of the fraud and look forward to recovering the dues.

“We are building a world-class bank in India with strong governance and ethics and will emerge stronger from this incident,” the bank stated.

The bank’s shares have shown recovery and are trading in the green, following the refund announcement, after tanking over 16 per cent on Monday.

The bank, over the weekend, reported a fraud of Rs 590 crore at one of its Chandigarh branches involving Haryana state government accounts. The issue came to light after a government department sought to close its account with the bank and transfer the funds to another lender. However, the amount mentioned by the department did not match the balance in the account.

The bank’s management classified this as an “isolated” incident arising from alleged collusion between certain employees and external parties, with funds transferred to beneficiaries outside the bank. The bank clarified that the employees involved had been suspended. The bank has engaged KPMG to conduct a forensic audit of the matter, which is expected to submit its report in the next 4–5 weeks.

“Our bank always upholds the highest principles and standards. We call ourselves a customer-first bank in the way we define our product policies, disclosures and no fine print banking. We give benefit of doubt to customers in the event of difference of opinion,” the bank said in its disclosure to exchanges.

“Now was the occasion to stand up and deliver when it truly matters and put our ‘customer first’ principles in action. We are a principle-based bank, and we mean it. We did not hold up the payment on account of the matter being under investigation. This is the DNA of IDFC First Bank,” the lender further said.