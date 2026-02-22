IDFC FIRST Bank flags ₹590 cr suspected fraud at Chandigarh branch

IDFC FIRST Bank on Sunday disclosed a suspected fraud of approximately ₹590 crore at its Chandigarh branch involving certain employees and government-linked accounts of the Haryana government.

The lender, in a regulatory filing, said a preliminary internal assessment identified “unauthorised and fraudulent activities” carried out by certain employees at a specific branch in Chandigarh, potentially in collusion with other individuals or entities.

The matter surfaced after a department of the Government of Haryana requested closure of its account and transfer of funds to another bank. During the process, the bank said discrepancies were observed between the amount mentioned in the request and the account balance.

Subsequently, other Haryana government entities approached the bank regarding their respective accounts starting from February 18, 2026. Differences were again observed between the balances reflected in the bank’s records and those stated by the account holders.

The bank said the issue is confined to a specific group of Haryana government-linked accounts operated through the Chandigarh branch and does not extend to other customers of the branch.

“The aggregate amount under reconciliation across the identified accounts at the above-mentioned branch is approximately ₹590 crore,” the bank said in its filing. It added that the final financial impact will be determined after validating claims, recovery efforts—including lien marking on beneficiary accounts maintained with other banks—and completing legal proceedings.

The lender suspended four suspected officials pending investigation and said it would pursue strict disciplinary, civil and criminal action against responsible employees and external individuals.

A meeting of the Special Committee of the Board for Monitoring and Follow-up of Cases of Frauds was convened on February 20, 2026. The matter was subsequently placed before the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors at a meeting held on February 21, 2026.

The bank said it is in the process of appointing an independent external agency to conduct a forensic audit. Its statutory auditors have been informed.

In addition, the lender has filed a complaint with the police authorities and said it would extend full cooperation to investigating agencies. Recall requests have also been sent to certain beneficiary banks to lien-mark balances in suspicious accounts.