Microfinance: Indicators show cautious lending, continuing stress in parts

Microfinance: Indicators show cautious lending, continuing stress in parts

Amid these shifts, CRIF High Mark emphasised that the sector remains on a path of long-term sustainability

Despite a small base, loans of Rs 80,000, particularly those over Rs 100,000 grew beyond industry trends. | Representational

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The microfinance business continues to prioritise larger loan sizes. According to CRIF High Mark’s 'MicroLend March 2025', loans between Rs 30,000–50,000 declined by 6.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), while those up to Rs 30,000 contracted by 8 per cent. Loans in the Rs 50,000-80,000 range saw a moderate QoQ decline of 0.4 per cent. Despite a small base, loans of Rs 80,000, particularly those over Rs 100,000 grew beyond industry trends, indicating a shift toward higher-ticket loans, likely among existing customers.
 
Amid these shifts, CRIF High Mark emphasised that the sector remains on a path of long-term sustainability. While current indicators suggest cautious lending and persistent stress in parts of the portfolio, improvement in early-stage performance and a gradual move towards higher-quality credit segments are encouraging trends. 
   

Topics : Microfinance Sustainability

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

