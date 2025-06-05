Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Private banks see steepest fall in credit growth to 9.5% in FY25: RBI

Private banks see steepest fall in credit growth to 9.5% in FY25: RBI

RBI data shows private banks led credit slowdown in FY25, while retail loans grew faster than overall credit and savings deposit share continued to decline

Private banks’ net profit grew 26.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ~48,982 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024 (Q1FY25) owing to healthy growth in credit and other income.

RBI data showed that the share of term deposits bearing interest rates of 7 per cent and above rose to 72.7 per cent in March 2025, compared to 64.2 per cent a year ago and 33.5 per cent two years ago.

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private-sector banks had a sharper drop in loan growth in FY25 when overall growth moderated to 11.1 per cent, from 15.3 per cent the year before.
 
Credit growth decelerated across all bank groups in FY 2024-25, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Private banks had the steepest decline, of 9.5 per cent, in March after a sustained credit growth of above 15 per cent for the preceding three years.
 
The share of retail loans in the overall pie increased substantially in five years, rising to 31 per cent from 24.1 per cent. Although growth in this segment moderated to 13.2 per cent in FY25, it continued to outpace headline credit growth and led to a rise in its share. Consumer durables and other personal loans accounted for nearly one-third of total retail loans. 
   
The share of individuals in total credit kept its momentum, standing at 47.8 per cent in March 2025 compared to 41.5 per cent in March 2020. Within this group, the share of female borrowers also rose gradually — to 23.8 per cent from 22.0 per cent — over the same period.

Also Read

RBI

Emirates NBD gets RBI in-principle nod to set up wholly owned subsidiary

ICICI prudential life insurance

SBM Bank India, ICICI Prudential Life forge bancassurance partnership

Axis Bank, Axis

Axis Bank Q4 results: Net profit flat at Rs 7,118 crore, NII up 5.5%

PremiumSAVINGS, BANK ACCOUNT

Banks reduce savings account interest rates to protect profitability

self-help groups

Indian Bank to disburse Rs 20,000 crore to self-help groups in FY26

 
On the liabilities side, the share of savings deposits continued to decline, falling to 29.1 per cent in March 2025 from 30.8 per cent a year ago and 33.0 per cent two years ago. Interestingly, many banks have cut their savings deposit rates in recent months, largely to protect net interest margins.
 
While the share of savings deposits fell, that of fixed deposits increased.
 
RBI’s data showed that the share of term deposits bearing interest rates of 7 per cent and above rose to 72.7 per cent in March 2025, compared to 64.2 per cent a year ago and 33.5 per cent two years ago.

More From This Section

PremiumThe central government's borrowing is expected to remain in line with the budgeted amount, with slight adjustments in the distribution across tenures, according to bond market participants. Earlier, there were expectations of a reduction in the suppl

T-bill yields fall below overnight rate amid RBI rate cut anticipation

banking, banks

India may ease bank ownership rules as foreign interest, capital needs grow

Swarup Kumar Saha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Punjab & Sind Bank

Govt extends tenure of Punjab & Sind Bank MD S K Saha till Feb 2027

Premiumbank, banks

Banks set to miss fourth deadline to roll out cassette-swap system for ATMs

gold

Lenders told to monitor gold loan portfolios, ensure checks in place: RBI

Topics : private sector banks Banking sector RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon