NPAs of PSBs on Mudra loans declined to 3.4% in FY24: FM Sitharaman

Sitharaman addressed questions regarding NPA associated with Mudra loans, highlighting a significant reduction in NPA rates over the past few years

Nirmala Sitharaman

Agencies New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 12:04 AM IST

Public-sector banks’ non-performing assets (NPA) associated with the Mudra loan category have declined to 3.4 per cent in 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.
 
This marks an improvement from 4.77 per cent in FY21, 4.89 per cent in FY20, and 3.76 per cent in FY19, she said in response to a query in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour.
Sitharaman addressed questions regarding NPA associated with Mudra loans, highlighting a significant reduction in NPA rates over the past few years.

SFIO probe into Sahara group of firms underway 

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is carrying out a detailed probe into the matter related to the Sahara group of companies and it is also looking into the reason behind a sizeable number of investors not coming forward to claim the invested money in the company,  Sitharaman said. 

She said the entire affairs of the Sahara group were being monitored by the Supreme Court. 

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 12:04 AM IST

