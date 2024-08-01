Business Standard
Bank of Baroda sees up to 15 percentage points LCR impact after RBI norms

The LCR level was 122 per cent in March 2024. As a part of liability management, the bank has sold down borrowing on excess Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR), Chand said

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) expects the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) proposed norms tightening the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) to have a 12-15 percentage points impact.

Its LCR level could be 123-126 per cent, factoring in the impact of the norms. At present, the Reserve Bank of India stipulates that banks maintain a 100 per cent LCR for liability management.
Debadatta Chand, managing director and chief executive of BoB, told Business Standard its LCR was 138 per cent at the end of June 2024. The bank has a policy for an internal threshold level of 120 per cent LCR. So even after the guidelines come into effect, the LCR will still be above 120 per cent.

The LCR level was 122 per cent in March 2024. As a part of liability management, the bank has sold down borrowing on excess Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR), Chand said.

The RBI has proposed tightening norms for the LCR by increasing the run-off factor for retail deposits in the backdrop of the rising number of mobile and internet banking users. The regulator has proposed to impose an additional run-off factor of five per cent on both stable and less stable retail deposits.

Regarding the bank's approach to the credit to deposit ratio (C/D ratio), he said the bank will operate with a ratio in the band of 80-82 per cent. The ratio, which was at a peak of 84 per cent a quarter ago, has come down to 82 per cent now.

The international book was operating at an excess of 100 per cent. The bank moderated loan growth in overseas markets (6.4 per cent year-on-year in Q1). With the balance of the international book, the bias will be to operate at a C/D ratio of 80 per cent, he added.

On the changes in the interest rate, he said currently BoB’s liability book is fully re-priced, which is why the cost of deposits has been flat between March and June 2024. There may be a downward movement of the regulatory rate (repo rate). The liquidity in the market has improved post-June 2024. However, that has not really translated into deposits flowing into the banking system till now. The cost of deposits is expected to moderate with the improvement in liquidity in the current financial year, he added.

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

