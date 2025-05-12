Monday, May 12, 2025 | 11:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PSBs introduce AI-driven soft skill training to enhance customer service

PSBs introduce AI-driven soft skill training to enhance customer service

It comes against the backdrop of stagnating deposit growth at major public sector banks (PSBs) and concerns in the Ministry of Finance about inconsistent customer service

The initiative follows recent surprise inspections by the Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju where officials observed gaps in behaviour, professionalism, and responsiveness among branch-level staff of PSBs

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Government-run banks are now taking the help of artificial intelligence (AI) to train employees, especially those on the front desk, to serve the customers in a better way and improve frontline banking services.
 
It comes against the backdrop of stagnating deposit growth at major public sector banks (PSBs) and concerns in the Ministry of Finance about inconsistent customer service, a senior government official said.
 
“PSBs have begun taking concrete steps to strengthen their customer engagement strategies. As part of this effort, they are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence and other innovative tools,” said a senior bank official.
 
The initiative follows recent
Topics : Reserve Bank of India public sector banks Skill Training artifical intelligence PSBs

