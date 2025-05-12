PSBs introduce AI-driven soft skill training to enhance customer service

Government-run banks are now taking the help of artificial intelligence (AI) to train employees, especially those on the front desk, to serve the customers in a better way and improve frontline banking services.

It comes against the backdrop of stagnating deposit growth at major public sector banks (PSBs) and concerns in the Ministry of Finance about inconsistent customer service, a senior government official said.

“PSBs have begun taking concrete steps to strengthen their customer engagement strategies. As part of this effort, they are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence and other innovative tools,” said a senior bank official.

The initiative follows recent