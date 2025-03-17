Monday, March 17, 2025 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PSBs need to prepare plans for timely capital raise, says M Nagaraju

Each bank has its own unique set of challenges, manpower, systems, capabilities, and infrastructure

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Public sector banks (PSBs) need to prepare a roadmap for appropriate and timely capital raising, work on efficient allocation of resources, and strive to bring down intermediation costs, said M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services.
 
Each bank has its own unique set of challenges, manpower, systems, capabilities, and infrastructure. They must judiciously identify benchmarks in various financial criteria, he said while addressing the Annual General Meeting of the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) today.
 
State-owned lenders are well-positioned to share best practices and collaborate on business and efficiency enhancement processes due to inherent similarities among them on multiple matters. The synergy arising from this collaboration will nurture them individually while enhancing their collective position in improving services. However, there has been limited progress on the collaboration or alliance front in terms of offering common banking services and performance metrics, he observed.
   
Banks will need to step up their efforts to make services more robust and user-friendly. They need to focus on productive initiatives in cybersecurity, technological platforms for risk management, strengthening applications of artificial intelligence-based analytics, and fintech incubation, he added.
 
Referring to a string of IBA-led initiatives, Nagaraju said the association has played a role in developing entities like the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) and PSB Alliance, an entity engaged in activities such as doorstep banking.

Now, IBA’s productivity needs to be intensified across multiple areas. The industry body has to play a pivotal role in strengthening the regulatory framework and fostering trust within the industry.
 
It could engage in establishing uniform standards for ethical conduct, professional practices, and operational procedures to ensure consistency across banking institutions and practices.
 
He urged the IBA to act as a bridge between banks, the government, and the regulator by facilitating dialogue on policy matters and ensuring alignment with national priorities.

