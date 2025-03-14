Friday, March 14, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Bank unions to hold nationwide strike on March 24, 25 after talks fail

Bank unions to hold nationwide strike on March 24, 25 after talks fail

In a meeting with the IBA, all UFBU constituents raised issues, including recruitment in all cadres and a five-day workweek

bank, banks

UFBU has further opposed what it calls "micro-management" of public sector banks by the DFS

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) on Thursday said its two-day nationwide strike on March 24 and 25 will be observed as scheduled since discussions with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) over key demands failed to yield any positive outcome.

In a meeting with the IBA, all UFBU constituents raised issues, including recruitment in all cadres and a five-day workweek. Still, the key issues remained unresolved, National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE) General Secretary L Chandrasekhar said.

The UFBU, an umbrella body of nine bank employees' associations, earlier announced the strike to press for these demands which included filling up the workmen and officer director posts in public sector banks.

 

The unions have also sought the withdrawal of recent directives from the Department of Financial Services (DFS) regarding performance reviews and performance-linked incentives, alleging that such measures threaten job security and create employees.

The UFBU has further opposed what it calls "micro-management" of public sector banks by the DFS, arguing that such interventions undermine the autonomy of bank boards.

Other demands include resolving residual issues with the IBA and amending the Gratuity Act to raise the ceiling to Rs 25 lakh, aligning it with the scheme for government employees and seeking exemption from income tax.

The UFBU comprises major bank unions, including the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

GenAI may boost banking operations' productivity by 46% by 2030: EY

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Amid IndusInd fallout, RBI examines derivatives exposures of some banks

PremiumAxis Bank, Axis

Axis Bank eyes up to Rs 4,000 crore from stake sale in Axis Finance

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bank shares drop 4% as RBI okays short-term CEO extension

Sumant Kathpali, MD & CEO, IndusInd Bank

RBI grants only one-year extension to IndusInd Bank CEO Sumant Kathpalia

Topics : Indian banking system bank unions Bank unions' strike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon