PSBs' share in household deposits falls to 63%, private banks gain ground

Public sector banks (PSBs) have seen a sharp drop in household deposits from 70.6 per cent to 63 per cent in contrast with private banks, which witnessed a surge from 27.1 per cent to 34.1 per cent, data sourced by Business Standard showed.

Even the household deposit base for PSBs has been eroding.

PSBs accounted for only 50.3 per cent of incremental household deposits in FY25 — a loss in market share of around 706 basis points (bps). This shows a trend of savers diversifying towards private banks and other alternative channels.

“As private banks continue expanding their branch networks