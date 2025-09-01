Monday, September 01, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / PSBs' share in household deposits falls to 63%, private banks gain ground

PSBs' share in household deposits falls to 63%, private banks gain ground

The rise of small finance banks has also added to the competitive intensity, suggesting that private sector players will likely continue to expand their share in the market

bank, banks
premium

At the same time, non-resident deposits, which account for around 6 per cent of total deposits, are an important source of foreign exchange income for banks and tend to be relatively stickier compared to other deposits

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Public sector banks (PSBs) have seen a sharp drop in household deposits from 70.6 per cent to 63 per cent in contrast with private banks, which witnessed a surge from 27.1 per cent to 34.1 per cent, data sourced by Business Standard showed.
 
Even the household deposit base for PSBs has been eroding.
 
PSBs accounted for only 50.3 per cent of incremental household deposits in FY25 — a loss in market share of around 706 basis points (bps). This shows a trend of savers diversifying towards private banks and other alternative channels.
 
“As private banks continue expanding their branch networks
Topics : public sector banks private sector banks bank deposits
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon