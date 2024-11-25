Business Standard
Home / Industry / Banking / Public sector banks prepare to open AT-1, Tier-2 bond floodgates

Public sector banks prepare to open AT-1, Tier-2 bond floodgates

They target raising Rs 54,800 cr in FY25

Public sector banks (PSBs) have proposed the Finance Ministry their plan to raise Rs 54,800 crore through Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) and Tier-2 bonds in the current financial year (FY25), 37 per cent more than the Rs 39,880 crore raised in FY24, accord
Premium

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Public sector banks (PSBs) have proposed the Finance Ministry their plan to raise Rs 54,800 crore through Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) and Tier-2 bonds in the current financial year (FY25), 37 per cent more than the Rs 39,880 crore raised in FY24, according to an internal document reviewed by Business Standard.
 
Both AT-1 and Tier-2  bonds are regulatory capital instruments used by banks to meet capital adequacy requirements under Basel III norms, but they differ in risk and structure. AT-1 bonds, which lack a fixed maturity date, are considered higher risk as they can be written off during financial distress.   
Topics : public sector banks PSBs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon