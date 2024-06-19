Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBI sold net $3.6 bn in spot forex market in April: Monthly bulletin

The Indian rupee was little changed month-on-month in April but fell to its record low of 83.5750 during the month while its upside was capped at 83.15

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI intervenes in the spot and forwards market to curb exchange rate volatility. (File Photo)

Reuters Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold $3.65 billion on a net basis in the spot foreign exchange market in April, data released on Wednesday as part of the central bank's monthly bulletin showed.
 
The RBI said it purchased nearly $8 billion and sold $11.6 billion.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In March, the central bank had bought a net of $13.2 billion in the spot market.
 
The Indian rupee was little changed month-on-month in April but fell to its record low of 83.5750 during the month while its upside was capped at 83.15.
 
The RBI's net outstanding forward sales stood at $16.3 billon as of end-April, compared with net forward sales of $541 million at the end of the previous month, the data showed.
 
The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to curb exchange rate volatility of the rupee.
Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI india forex reserve Indian rupee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market GuideGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon