RBI starts pilot programme for wholesale digital rupee in call money market

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday initiated a pilot programme for the wholesale digital rupee in the interbank call money market, according to dealers from participating banks.

Nine banks, including four public sector banks and five private sector banks, are participating in the e-rupee call money pilot, dealers said.

"It started on Tuesday; four public sector banks and five private banks are participating," a dealer at a state-owned bank said, requesting anonymity. "We are not looking at the volume right now; we are just testing the waters," he added.

In the call money market, banks engage in short-term borrowing and lending activities among themselves, with interest rates determined by prevailing market conditions.

The operational process for the e-rupee pilot remains the same, except for the settlement, which will now be carried out using the central bank's digital currency instead of the real-time gross settlement used in trades on the Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). The settlements will be in T+0 mode, indicating that trades will be settled on the same day, dealers said.

"There won't be any significant impact on the call money market from this pilot," a dealer at a private bank said. "There might be other benefits like storage cost, and some tax benefits," he added.

The weighted average call rate has largely remained above the repo rate since 10 August, after the announcement of the incremental cash reserve ratio (I-CRR). The weighted average call rate was 6.72 per cent on Thursday, almost at the same level as Wednesday. The repo rate is at 6.5 per cent.

RBI Executive Director Ajay Kumar Choudhary, who is in charge of the fintech department, had previously stated that the central bank might launch the wholesale digital rupee pilot for the interbank call market by October.

The pilot of wholesale Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), also known as Digital Rupee-Wholesale (e-W), was started for the government securities market in November of the previous year. It was restricted to facilitating the settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities. Subsequently, the pilot for the retail CBDC commenced on 1 December.

Most participating banks remain the same from the wholesale e-rupee pilot for the government securities market, with Federal Bank replacing HSBC in the call money pilot, dealers said.

Also Read Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5% Asia Cup final 2023: What is prize money for winning and runners-up teams? HDFC AMC Q2 results: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 436.5 cr, revenue grows BoM hikes fixed deposit rates up to 125 bps, to be effective from Oct 12 Banks raise Certificate of deposit by 20 bps in Oct to cater credit demand BoB announces increased interest rates on domestic retail term deposits Indian banks pursue unpaid loans by Singapore's GVK in British court

State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank and HSBC were part of the wholesale CBDC in government securities pilot programme.