Monday, June 09, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / SBI to shed exposure to ailing power equipment maker Regen Power

SBI to shed exposure to ailing power equipment maker Regen Power

SBI to offload ₹1,550-crore stressed loan exposure in Regen Power to clean up its books; auction reserve price set at ₹240 crore

SBI, State Bank Of India
premium

According to SBI’s annual report for 2024–25, cash recovery and upgrades, along with recoveries from technically written-off accounts, stood at ₹17,213 crore in FY25. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India (SBI) is offloading a stressed loan exposure of over ₹1,550 crore to Regen Power Private Ltd (RPPL), a South India-based wind turbine generator (WTG) manufacturer, as part of efforts to clean up its balance sheet.
 
The principal outstanding on this account stood at around ₹580 crore at the end of March 2025. The country’s largest lender is using the Swiss auction route for price discovery, based on an existing offer in hand, according to a notice on SBI’s website. However, the bank did not disclose details of the offer it has received.
 
The reserve
Topics : sbi State Bank of India YONO loans
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon