State Bank of India (SBI) is offloading a stressed loan exposure of over ₹1,550 crore to Regen Power Private Ltd (RPPL), a South India-based wind turbine generator (WTG) manufacturer, as part of efforts to clean up its balance sheet.

The principal outstanding on this account stood at around ₹580 crore at the end of March 2025. The country’s largest lender is using the Swiss auction route for price discovery, based on an existing offer in hand, according to a notice on SBI’s website. However, the bank did not disclose details of the offer it has received.

The reserve