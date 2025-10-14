Size Matters: What will it take for India PSBs to break into Global Top 20?

At a two-day 'Manthan' (meaning 'churn') event of public sector banks (PSBs) last month - the first such summit hosted by the department of financial services (DFS) in the ministry of finance since April 2022 - the government set an ambitious target to see at least two to three state-owned banks break into the world’s top 20 by 2047.

During the event, DFS Secretary M Nagaraju said PSBs have moved beyond the phase of survival and stability and are now positioned to play a larger role as champions of growth, innovation and leadership in India’s march towards Viksit Bharat.

