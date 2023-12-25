S K Kalra appointed interim MD & CEO of North East Small Finance Bank

Satish Kumar Kalra has been appointed interim managing director and chief executive officer of the merger-bound North East Small Finance Bank (NESFB). The Reserve Bank of India and the board of NESFB have granted approval to the appointment of S K Kalra, a former Managing Director of Andhra Bank. However, NESFB did not spell out details on the tenure (time).

At present, NESFB is going through a process for merger with Slice group entities. Kalra will spearhead the ongoing merger process between Slice and NESFB and also focus on the optimisation of bank operations and cultural integration of the two entities.