Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

RBI introduces card tokenisation facility at bank level for convenience

For a CoF, a token is a 16-digit number unique for a combination of card, token requestor and merchant. Through tokenisation, the actual card details are replaced with token credentials

Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 10:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The RBI on Wednesday introduced a Card-on-File (CoF) token facility at the level of banks and other institutions to provide convenience for cardholders to get tokens created and linked to their existing accounts with various e-commerce applications.
At present, a CoF token can only be created through the merchant's application or webpage.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
For a CoF, a token is a 16-digit number unique for a combination of card, token requestor and merchant. Through tokenisation, the actual card details are replaced with token credentials that can be used only with the intended merchant.
"It has been decided to enable Card-on-File Tokenisation (CoFT) directly through card-issuing banks/institutions also. This will provide cardholders with an additional choice to tokenise their cards for multiple merchant sites through a single process," the RBI said in a circular.
Generation of CoF tokens for a card, through the card issuer, can be enabled through mobile banking and internet banking channels.
In October, the RBI had said tokenisation has improved transaction security and transaction approval rate.
The RBI introduced CoFT in September 2021 and began implementation from October 1 last year.
The circular further said CoFT generation should be done only on explicit customer consent, and with Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) validation.
"If the cardholder selects multiple merchants for which to tokenise his/her card, AFA validation may be combined for all these merchants," the RBI said.
The cardholder may tokenise the card at any time of his convenience, either at the time of receiving the new card or later.
Also, the card issuer should provide a complete list of merchants for whom it can provide tokenisation services.

Also Read

88% of Industry leaders believe card tokenisation enhanced security: Report

Monetary policy: UCB gold loan limit, CoF tokenisation facility, and more

You can soon create your card tokens directly from your bank account

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

Stock price, net worth of NBFCs take knock as RBI curbs investments in AIFs

World Bank chief Banga, FM Sitharaman discuss engagement of MDBs in India

Banks lead QIP revival in 2023: Listed cos raised Rs 53,070 cr so far

RBI tightens norms to check evergreening of loans by lenders through AIFs

Per capita income must go up to become 3rd largest economy: Bandhan Bank MD

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reserve Bank Online payments Indian Banks RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11UPI TransactionsMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon