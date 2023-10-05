close
Sensex (0.62%)
65631.57 + 405.53
Nifty (0.56%)
19545.75 + 109.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5892.45 + 37.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40046.00 -1.50
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
44213.35 + 249.30
Heatmap

Small finance banks see double-digit growth in advances & deposits in Q2

Equitas Small Finance Bank witnessed a healthy 37 per cent increase in advances to Rs 31,231 crore, whereas deposits rose 42 per cent to Rs 30,839 crore

banks

Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 10:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Equitas Small Finance Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank recorded double-digit year-on-year (YoY) growth in advances and deposits during the second quarter of FY24, as per the exchange filings on Thursday.

Equitas Small Finance Bank witnessed a healthy 37 per cent increase in advances to Rs 31,231 crore, whereas deposits rose 42 per cent to Rs 30,839 crore from the second quarter of FY23.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank clocked a 27 per cent growth in advances to Rs 26,600 crore from Rs 20,938 crore in the year-ago period. Affordable Housing constitutes a sizeable portion of the loan book, crossing Rs 4,000 crore. Meanwhile, the deposits of the bank improved by 43 per cent to Rs 29,134 crore from Q2FY23.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank saw a 26.40 per cent rise in advances to Rs 14,894 crore from the corresponding year-ago quarter. The deposits during the same time period grew by 19 per cent to Rs 13,965 crore.

Also Read

AU Small Finance tumbles 5% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

Problem of plenty: Why flows into small-cap funds hit a record high in June

Fusion Micro, Spandana: Rally in MFI stocks has more legs, say analysts

Private banks register higher growth in deposits vs PSBs; rise 9.6% YoY

Private banks more aggressive in writing off bad loans than public banks

Banks to report healthy bottom line on high credit growth, low credit costs

Banking fintech MobiKwik posts second quarter of PAT at Rs 5 crore

SBI launches 'Mobile Handheld Device' for convenience to customers

Search for unclaimed deposits in 30 banks available on UDGAM: RBI

Goldman Sachs plans expansion in India, opens new GCC hub in Hyderabad

Topics : small finance bank Indian banking system India's growth reforms

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesENG vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023Google Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon