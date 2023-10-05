close
Sensex (0.62%)
65631.57 + 405.53
Nifty (0.56%)
19545.75 + 109.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5892.45 + 37.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40046.00 -1.50
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
44213.35 + 249.30
Heatmap

Banking fintech MobiKwik posts second quarter of PAT at Rs 5 crore

The Gurugram-based fintech has a registered base of 140 million users and over four million merchants

MobiKwik

Photo: Bloomberg

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 9:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

MobiKwik, a payments and digital banking fintech, posted a second consecutive quarter of profit, clocking Rs 5 crore in profit after tax (PAT) in Q2FY23, as compared to Rs 3 crore in the previous quarter.

With this, the company has posted a total of Rs 8 crore in PAT for the first half of FY23.

The company will start posting stronger profit margins in the next year, said Upasana Taku, COO and co-founder of MobiKwik, in an interaction with Business Standard.

“We should be able to achieve at least Rs 20-25 crore in profit (PAT) for the ongoing financial year. Out of which, we have already posted Rs 8 crore PAT. We are going to grow slightly everystart quarter. The growth is not going to be flat,” Taku added.

The Gurugram-based fintech has a registered base of 140 million users and over four million merchants. Taku explained that the company has initiated the engagement of its customer and merchant base with the fintech’s financial products.

“We have a large base of customers and merchants, and they have had a payment relationship with us for a decade now. We have started engaging some of them with financial products, and we will keep adding these products for them. So, the incremental cost of servicing them is not increasing. My fixed costs are going to remain the same,” she observed.

Also Read

Will take a shot at bourses after 3-4 quarters of profit: MobiKwik

Will expand product offerings; add users, merchants in FY24: MobiKwik COO

Fintech platform MobiKwik reports first ever consolidated PAT at Rs 3 crore

PB Fintech down 5% in 2 days on Bima Sugam worry; analysts say buy the dip

Funding in Indian fintech down 40% in 2022, says IIFL Fintech report

Godrej Consumer registers mid-single-digit volume growth for Jul-Sep

Adani Wilmar volume growth in double-digit in in July-September quarter

Amazon India creates over 100k job opportunities ahead of festival sale

Oyo Hotels in talks with Apollo to refinance $660 million loan: Report

Equity capital market league tables see a significant reshuffle at the top


She added that while payments were traditionally a one per cent take-rate business, other financial products have a higher margin profile.

“The profitability emanating from those financial products is higher, and that is what is called operating leverage. This means that I have done all the hard work and now as I scale up the distribution of financial products. This is going to flow down to my bottom line,” she added.

MobiKwik’s revenues grew 17.5 per cent to Rs 208 crore in Q2FY23 from Rs 177 crore in the previous quarter. In Q1FY24, the company had announced a 68 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in revenue to Rs 177 crore.

The company offers credit products such as ZIP-EMI loans and ZIP-Pay later. It also provides a soundbox device.

In the soundbox space, MobiKwik’s peers, such as Paytm and PhonePe, have over 80 lakh and 40 lakh devices deployed in the market, respectively. While Taku did not mention the number of the company’s soundboxes deployed in the market, she stated that the number was a small one.

In a previous interaction last month, Taku said that the company would take a shot at the bourses after demonstrating three to four quarters of profit, after the company had deferred its IPO in November 2021.

“When we were pursuing it (the IPO) last time, we were at the end of the queue in terms of the approvals from Sebi. Before us, there were multiple IPOs, and at the end of it, you could see the waning of the market’s appetite," she had said.

Topics : MobiKwik Fintech sector india startup Companies

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesENG vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023Google Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon