Tight liquidity may moderate bank credit growth in FY25: S&P Global Ratings

The liquidity deficit has increased since the Reserve Bank of India's last monetary policy review in December 2023

Bank credit growth in India could moderate to 12-14 per cent in the next financial year (FY25) if deposit growth remains tepid, compounded by higher deposit costs and competition for funds, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Reflecting robust economic growth, bank credit grew at 16 per cent year-on-year as against 16.5 per cent a year ago. Deposits expanded by 13.1 per cent year-on-year until January 2024, up from 10.6 per cent a year ago, according to Reserve Bank of India data. This does not reflect the impact of the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank.

Nikita Anand, credit analyst at S&P Global Ratings, said, "Deposit growth continues to lag behind credit for the Indian banks we rate, leading to tight liquidity conditions.”

The liquidity deficit has increased since the Reserve Bank of India's last monetary policy review in December 2023. The Net Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) has remained in deficit mode since mid-September 2023, with the current system liquidity deficit at Rs 2.3 trillion and an average of Rs 1.8 trillion post-December 2023 policy, according to a research report by the State Bank of India. The RBI’s monetary policy committee is slated to meet over February 6-8 to review the policy stance and rates.

In the backdrop of tight liquidity conditions, Anand said banks may be compelled to look for wholesale funding. Higher costs of such funding could further strain margins and hurt profitability. “In our view, the rising cost of funds and potential rate cuts in FY25 will squeeze net interest margins.”

“We expect that the share of unsecured personal loans in the banks' total loan book could continue to rise. This will also help banks to partly mitigate the downside risks to margins from tighter liquidity,” the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) recent ruling on applying higher risk weights to unsecured personal loans has not yet hindered rapid growth in this segment, the rating agency said.

Stable asset quality and steady capitalisation support the banks' credit profiles. "Favourable equity markets and operating conditions could spur more banks to raise equity in 2024," Anand added. This will support growth plans, offset the impact of higher risk weights on unsecured personal loans and loans to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), and bring down government ownership to 75 per cent or below to meet minimum public shareholding norms.