AU SFB appoints former RBI deputy guv HR Khan as non-executive chairman

Private sector lender AU Small Finance Bank on Tuesday informed exchanges that it has appointed Harun Rashid Khan, former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as non-executive chairman following approval from the shareholders.

The lender added that Khan’s tenure will begin from the date of taking charge, January 30, 2024, after approval from the Board of Directors and from the RBI and shareholders of the bank.

The exchange filing on Tuesday said, “Pursuant to the recommendation made by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, approval of the Board of Directors, and subsequent approvals received from the Reserve Bank of India and shareholders of the Bank, Harun Rashid Khan, Independent Director (Non-executive) shall assume the position of Part-time Chairman of the Bank with effect from January 30, 2024, until the completion of his first tenure as Independent Director of the Bank, December 27, 2024.”

Khan will take charge from Raj Verma, whose tenure as Part-time Chairman ended on January 29, 2024.

Khan is a former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and has vast experience of more than four decades in the areas of banking & finance, payment and settlement systems, economics, financial markets, and has held leadership positions.

At RBI, he handled diverse areas and spearheaded major projects relating to financial markets, foreign exchange management, external investments, banking regulation and supervision, IT transformation, payment and settlement systems, training and HR initiatives, and financial inclusion.

Khan holds a Master of Arts from Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, a Master of Philosophy from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, a Diploma in Business Management from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, and he is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance.