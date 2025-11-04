Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 08:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Yono 2.0 likely to launch by end of December: SBI Chairman C S Setty

Yono 2.0 likely to launch by end of December: SBI Chairman C S Setty

Aim to have 20 crore mobile banking customers

C S Setty, Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairman, State Bank of India (SBI) (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
premium

C S Setty, Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairman, State Bank of India (SBI) | (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to launch the upgraded version of its mobile banking app, Yono 2.0, by the end of December. The new version will be capable of handling 20 crore customers.
 
During the post-earnings press conference, SBI Chairman C S Setty said, “We are aiming for a commercial launch in the current quarter, mostly at the end of December. You will see a brand-new app, Yono 2.0, which is more intuitive. We have completely refreshed the technology.”
 
“While we have 9.3 crore mobile banking customers, we also have 10 crore internet banking customers. For them to
Topics : sbi SBI Yono State Bank of India YONO
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon