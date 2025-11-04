Yono 2.0 likely to launch by end of December: SBI Chairman C S Setty

State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to launch the upgraded version of its mobile banking app, Yono 2.0, by the end of December. The new version will be capable of handling 20 crore customers.

During the post-earnings press conference, SBI Chairman C S Setty said, “We are aiming for a commercial launch in the current quarter, mostly at the end of December. You will see a brand-new app, Yono 2.0, which is more intuitive. We have completely refreshed the technology.”

“While we have 9.3 crore mobile banking customers, we also have 10 crore internet banking customers. For them to