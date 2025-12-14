Sunday, December 14, 2025 | 09:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
200 milestones behind it in 2025, Isro packs for Gaganyaan tests

From a surge in startups to crewed mission preparations, 2025 marks a transformative year as India eyes $44 billion space economy by 2033

Gaganyaan
Whether or not Gaganyaan proceeds exactly as planned, 2025 is likely to mark a take-off year for a series of milestones ahead.

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

For India’s space sector, 2025 will be remembered as a year defined by milestones. According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), the year saw nearly 200 significant achievements, ranging from the 100th rocket launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre to Shubhanshu Shukla joining the elite ranks of Indian human spaceflight travellers, following Rakesh Sharma in 1984, and India becoming only the fourth country to master space-docking technology.
 
The country is now poised for yet another defining moment: The first of three uncrewed test launches under Gaganyaan, marking the final countdown to India’s crewed space mission scheduled for 2027.
