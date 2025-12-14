200 milestones behind it in 2025, Isro packs for Gaganyaan tests

For India’s space sector, 2025 will be remembered as a year defined by milestones. According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), the year saw nearly 200 significant achievements, ranging from the 100th rocket launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre to Shubhanshu Shukla joining the elite ranks of Indian human spaceflight travellers, following Rakesh Sharma in 1984, and India becoming only the fourth country to master space-docking technology.

The country is now poised for yet another defining moment: The first of three uncrewed test launches under Gaganyaan, marking the final countdown to India’s crewed space mission scheduled for 2027.