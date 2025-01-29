Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / 500 GW by 2030 a short-term goal; aim is 1,800 GW by 2047: Pralhad Joshi

500 GW by 2030 a short-term goal; aim is 1,800 GW by 2047: Pralhad Joshi

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju said public sector banks can finance about Rs 10 lakh crore for RE target of 500 GW by 2030 while the remaining Rs 23 lakh crore will have to come

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad

He said initially the scheme was not picking up but now bankers are also financing. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is eyeing a long-term target of 1,800 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2047 under 'Viksit Bharat@2047' vision when the nation will celebrate 100 years of independence, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

Addressing the India Energy Transit Summit here, Joshi, who has the portfolio of 'Ministry of New & Renewable Energy', said, "Overall, things are very fast. Now we are not thinking about 2030 (when 500 GW of renewable energy capacity will be achieved), we are thinking about 2047."  He said whatever is planned for 2030 will be done but we are also thinking about 2047 (target of 1,800 GW).

 

"We have a long-term vision and roadmap under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for 2047... We will definitely achieve 500 GW capacity by 2030, that is for sure. We are even working for 1,800 GW installed non-fossil capacity by 2047."  The minister said 500 GW by 2030 is a short-term plan and the government is focusing on a long-term goal for 2047.

He said, "We have reached almost 100 GW solar capacity in the country. In the coming years, we are hopeful to add approximately 50 GW of new capacity annually. This is the speed at which we are going forward."  He said the installed RE (renewable energy) capacity has surged almost 200 per cent, from 75.52 GW in March 2014 to 220 GW today.

"Our journey in the past decade has been transformative," he noted.

Also Read

India has recorded the second-highest increase in domestic airfares in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and West Asian regions, climbing by 43 per cent in the first half of 2024 compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, second only to Vietnam (63 per cent). In

Pralhad Joshi urges DGCA to reduce high airfares to Prayagraj for Kumbh

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) in their second tender for supply of 0.88 billion litres of ethanol in 2024-25 supply year have for the first time said that preference would be given to ethanol produced from cooperative sugar factories, officials

Govt to soon take decision on increasing MSP for sugar: Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi

India ahead of other nations in green hydrogen sector: Union minister Joshi

Manmohan Singh

Sad that govt stooped to this level: Manickam Tagore over cremation of MMS

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad

India's RE capacity addition doubled to 15 GW in Apr-Nov: Pralhad Joshi

About solar rooftop initiative, PM SuryaGhar Yojana aiming installation of one crore solar rooftops, he noted that India has already achieved 8.5 lakh installations so far.

He said initially the scheme was not picking up but now bankers are also financing.

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju said public sector banks can finance about Rs 10 lakh crore for RE target of 500 GW by 2030 while the remaining Rs 23 lakh crore will have to come from other institutions.

India requires Rs 33 lakh crore finance to achieve the 2030 RE target, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumJohn Murphy, president and CFO, The Coca-Cola Company

Bubbling with potential: John Murphy's plan to scale Coca-Cola in India

Pan card

Information Utilities can use Pan card to verify users registering debt

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Govt revises quality control order to promote high-quality PV products

critical minerals

Govt approves National Critical Minerals Mission with Rs 34,300 cr outlay

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi airport's shops, restaurants, and rentals outpace aviation revenue

Topics : Pralhad Joshi renewable enrgy renewable energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon