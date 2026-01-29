6,000 MWh energy storage system in the works for power supply in Rajasthan

He added that the state’s energy sector is making continuous progress, primarily by the strengthening of the three pillars of the power system — distribution, transmission, and generation.

“As a result, the state government ensured sufficient power supply during the last Rabi season, and this year too, farmers are receiving electricity as per their requirements,” he said.

Nagar was addressing a review meeting of the energy department in Jaipur. He added that decentralised solar power plants with a capacity of approximately 2,900 megawatts (Mw) have been established in the state through the PM-KUSUM scheme, improving availability.

He further said that the state government is providing electricity to farmers in two blocks during the day for irrigation in 22 districts, and directed that the power system in the state’s three distribution companies be strengthened to gradually extend daytime supply to other districts as well. For this, he instructed that transmission capacity be increased and that the construction of grid substation projects announced in the Budget be expedited.

Nagar also noted that digitisation work was in progress in the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam for electricity poles, transformers, grid substations, and more. This work is being carried out through the Rockefeller Foundation and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet.