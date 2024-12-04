Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / 7 major cities see 305k apartments sale worth Rs 5.10 trn in 2024: Report

7 major cities see 305k apartments sale worth Rs 5.10 trn in 2024: Report

JLL India said it expects sales for the Oct-Dec 2024 quarter to potentially match or exceed the trailing three-quarter average of over 75,000 units

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Housing sales have remained healthy and hit a new nine-month (January-September) peak in 2024. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 9:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's seven major primary housing markets are estimated to see sales of 3.05 lakh apartments worth Rs 5.10 trillion during the current calendar year, according to JLL India.

These seven cities are Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

"At the end of 2024, over 300,000 homes worth Rs 510,000 crore of homes across 485 million sq ft are expected to be sold," real estate consultant JLL India said in a statement on Wednesday.

Housing sales have remained healthy and hit a new nine-month (January-September) peak in 2024 with close to 230,000 homes sold across the top seven cities worth Rs 380,000 crore sold during this period, it added.

 

With the festive season coinciding with the fourth quarter and housing demand expected to remain strong, JLL India said it expects sales for the Oct-Dec 2024 quarter to potentially match or exceed the trailing three-quarter average of over 75,000 units, taking the full-year sales to about 305,000 units.

"With this, the sales realization value is expected to touch around Rs 510,000 crore for 485 million sq ft of area likely to be sold for full year 2024," the consultant said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar's sea-view Pali Hill property sold for a whopping Rs 172 cr

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

Moody's upgrades Oyo's rating to B2, highlights improved profitability

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 live score updates: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal underway; Telugu Titans 34-33 UP

murder, killing, crime, shot dead

12-yr-old boy apprehended for Class-6 student's death in Delhi pvt school

A major challenge in unlocking the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI) is access to skilled talent, a problem that even India, with one of the largest AI talent pools, is grappling with.

Over 4,500 international officers visited India for capacity building: Govt

Topics : branded apartments Housing sales JLL India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 9:29 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon